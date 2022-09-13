See Kaley Cuoco's Romance With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Take Flight

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's date night for the 2022 Emmys further proves their romance is surely taking off. See the cute photos snapped of the couple over the course of their relationship.

Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have set the bar sky high.
 
The two—who stepped out for their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12—debuted their romance earlier this year. Alongside a series of cute Instagram photos posted in early May, Kaley shared that "life lately" included the couple spending plenty of quality time together.
 
Fast-forward two months later to when the Flight Attendant star gave the sweetest shoutout to her boyfriend in honor of his 40th birthday. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways…Happy birthday, baby!" Kaley wrote alongside a photo of the Ozark actor. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born." 

But Kaley isn't the only one sharing sweet words celebrating her love. When the Big Bang Theory alum earned an Emmy nomination for her work on Flight Attendant in July, Tom was the first to send his well wishes worldwide. "CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!," he captioned a July 12 photo of Kaley. "Such beautiful, brave work."

photos
2022 Emmy Awards: Red Carpet Couples

In her own post celebrating the nomination, Kaley applauded Tom for his nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for Ozark. She wrote in part, "And to share this moment with my [heart] @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful."

As for more proof? Read on to see all of their cutest moments together:

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Award-Worthy Red Carpet Debut

Kaley and Tom made their first official red-carpet debut at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Birthday Love

In a sweet shoutout penned to Tom in July, Kaley wrote that her boyfriend "saved me in all the ways."

Instagram
PDA for Days

The Big Bang Theory star and Guiding Light actor were seen kissing during a cute horseback ride.

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

During their recent trip to a farm, Kaley is seen holding a baby goat as Tom snapped a selfie of the couple.

Instagram
All Smiles

The two posed for a selfie, grinning from ear to ear during a quick getaway.

Instagram
Trip to the Farm

Just days after confirming their romance, the actress also shared a few pics with Tom from a adorable trip to the animal farm on May 15.

Instagram
Sweet Words

In his own post debuting their romance, Tom quoted a poem alongside a series of their cutest photos. "You stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees," he wrote on May 3. "And the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible."

Instagram
Instagram Official

In early May, the Flight Attendant star confirmed her romance with Tom when she shared a carousel of photos featuring them together. "The sun breaks through the clouds," she captioned the May 3 post in part. "Rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

