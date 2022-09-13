Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Has $19 Leggings & More New Drops!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When life gives you lemons, hope that they're Lululemon. There's so many reasons to love the iconic activewear brand, including the fact that they continue to add to their "We Made Too Much" Section which includes best-selling styles in an array of colors and prints at discounted prices.
From tennis skirts to flared leggings to the brand's fan-favorite, buttery-soft Align styles, you can find everything you need to keep your activewear collection on-trend for fall. With most styles offered in sizes 0-20, you'll find the perfect, flattering fit for your body.
Did we mention you can score $118 Align leggings for just $19? It doesn't get much better than that. Scroll below for must-shop Lululemon styles at discounted prices. Act quickly, as colors and sizes are already selling out.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt
Tennis skirts were one of summer's biggest trends, and they're not going anywhere for fall. Rock Lululemon's Hotty Hot skirt on your Hot Girl Walks this fall.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25
Lululemon's iconic Align leggings are on sale now, and they come in 45 colors. Starting at just $19, this is a must-have deal.
lululemon Align™ Cropped Tank Top
The Align Cropped Tank Top comes 16 colors, including this "French Press" color that's trending for fall.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8
Biker shorts are trending, so this deal is a must-shop, as this style starts at just $19. These shorts come in 21 prints and colors, and you can only get them online.
Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Choose from this tank top's 31 colors and sizes 0-20 for your perfect style and fit.
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25
These leggings were designed with weightless coverage and breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable on your runs or walks. They come in 15 colors and prints and sizes 0-20, and they're over half off now.
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
Just in time for fall, you need to get your hands on these cozy, comfy joggers. They come in sizes 0-20 and 13 chic colors, including a minimal white opal and a gorgeous mulled wine that's perfect for fall and winter.
Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
We love this strawberry milkshake color, but this Free to Be bra for C/D cup sizes also comes in 15 other gorgeous colors.
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
A long-sleeve workout top is a must-have for colder fall and winter days ahead. This top comes in 17 colors and sizes 0-20, but our favorite is this red color to make a statement.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
One of the biggest trends for fall is flared pants. The Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant that starts at $29 is a super comfortable way to hop on the trend.
Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
This sports bra comes in a mint color and two other patterns. For just $29, this will be your new go-to bra for workouts.