Reese Witherspoon Is a Sparkly Elle Woods on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmys

Reese Witherspoon's red carpet dress at the 2022 Emmys already makes her a winner in our book. See the Emmy nominee's sparkling blue dress that's giving Elle Woods vibes.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 13, 2022 12:07 AM
Red CarpetReese WitherspoonEmmysCelebrities
Reese Witherspoon latest look will take your breath away.

Whether it's her TV characters that we know and love or her own IRL fashionista moments, Reese makes looking fabulous so easy. Need proof? Just look at her 2022 Emmys Award red carpet outfit.

Arriving at the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Sept. 12, the Morning Show star took to the Emmys red carpet in a dazzling blue outfit and show-stopping necklace, reminiscent of a blue dress worn by her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

This year, Reese is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her work in the Apple TV+ series, which she executive produces and stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell and Billy Crudup

Reese has been nominated for an Emmy award four times, having won for Outstanding Limited Series in 2017 for HBO's Big Little Lies, for which she was also an executive producer.  

Last month, the actress shared photos from the set of The Morning Show where they are filming season three. She captioned the Aug. 17 photo of the fictional daytime set, "We're baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3!"

Whether or not Reese takes home the trophy tonight, she'll always have a place in our hearts for her talent and her stylish moments.

Scroll on for a look at some of Reese's best looks.

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
Mom's Day Chic

While celebrating Mother's Day with her family, the actress opts for a comfortable yet fashionable spring dress. 

Emerald City

Between the silky fabric, off-shoulder silhouette and geometric design, the star's gown is a stunner.

Sparkling Sensation

This glittering number was the perfect choice for the A Wrinkle in Time premiere.

Touchable Textures

The star pairs her satin suit-inspired dress with velvet pumps and it's amazing.

Gala Attire

The actress got fierce for the Met Gala, rocking a dramatic, one-shoulder two-toned gown with a blue, shimmery eye makeup look to match. 

Gorgeous in Green

Reese proves that simplicity is elegance in a green, strapless gown that while attending the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala. The ensemble is timeless, from the style of her dress to her natural hair and makeup look.

Power Prints

This stylish star is not afraid of a bold pattern, and she broke up this graphic ensemble with black leather accents and matching pumps. 

Bright Like the Sun

It looks like the star was inspired by the sun for her Golden Globes look.

Purple is the New Black

Is purple the new black? We've been seeing the color on the NYFW spring/summer runways, but Reese already brought the color to the red carpet back in February.

Garden Party

The floral applique paired with the exposed hemline is at both times sexy and sophisticated. 

Belt It Out

The contrast between the gothic-like skirt and spring-perfect belt is quite eye-catching!

Are You Yellow?

Reese knows she can rock yellow like nobody's business. Here, she rocks the bold color in a mini to the Golden Globe Awards. We're love how she kept her hair simple and jewelry minimal. 

Before the One-Shoulder Trend

Everyone knows the one-shoulder trend is coming back for fall 2017. Before that happens, let it be known that the actress was sporting the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015!

Glamorous for Glamour

This Erdem dress was flowy and fun, perfectly complementing the vibes of the Glamour Women of the Year event. 

Power Pose

This seemingly simple white Haney frock had the perfect hemline embellishments which added a little something extra to the mini Reese choose for the Hollywood Film Awards. 

Old-Hollwood

At the American Cinematheque Award, this honoree looked elegant in this simple, black, off the shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown. 

Fall Whites

She falls back on her Draper James line for another crisp-chic look. 

Blonde Beauty

As always, Reese is radiant wearing a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with black Christian Louboutin sandals.

NYC Chic

The actress sports a sexy look in the Big Apple.

Red Hot at the Met Ball

The actress turns heads with a strapless gown.

Magenta Moment

Reese can thank J. Mendel for this saucy little design.

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

At the 2015 ACM Awards, Reese turns heads in a sparkling David Koma LBD.

Oscar Worthy

The actress arrives at the 2015 Academy Awards in a monochromatic Tom Ford creation.

Scarlet Fever

Fiery lace Giambattista Valli Couture on the top, Mario BH trousers on the bottom for the Oscar-winner at the 2015 Producers Guild Awards.

Sheer Sophistication

At the 2015 SAG Awards, the Wild actress kept tame with an elegant one-shoulder Giorgio Armani design.

Fuchsia Pop

Sweet and simple! The star's black and fuchsia Lanvin gown is the perfect choice for the 2015 Critic's Choice Awards.

Old School Glam

This is how it's done, ladies! She's ultra-glamourous in a sparkling Calvin Klein number at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Lacy Lady

She sports a flirty lace Self-Portrait frock with sweet sheer details at the LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Lip Service

Reese compliments her white Zac Posen dress with Harry Winston jewels and her sexy red lips at the Wild premiere in Beverly Hills.

Elegant Attire

The Oscar winner goes full glam at the premiere of Wild at the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square in London.

