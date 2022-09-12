Issa Rae Says She's Still Rooting For "Everybody Black" at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Issa Rae Is STILL "Rooting for Everybody Black" at 2022 Emmys

Issa Rae has not changed her rooting interests.

After the Insecure star made meme history at the 2017 Emmys by saying she was "rooting for everybody Black," Issa doubled down this year.

When Live From E!'s co-host Loni Love asked Issa who she was rooting for at the 2022 Emmys, she responded, "Everybody Black. Nothing's changed. It will never change."

Issa herself is a nominee for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of Insecure, alongside Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, The Great's Elle Fanning and Hacks' Jean Smart, who won the award last year.

In addition to her acting nomination, Issa's third overall, she is also nominated as an executive producer on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, which is going up against Saturday Night Live for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

When it comes to the end of Insecure, which finished its five season on HBO in 2021, Issa hopes its dedicated fan base looks back on its groundbreaking run affectionately.