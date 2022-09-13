This Lip Tint With Over 10,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews Comes in 20 Fall Colors

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I love how long-lasting but non-drying this formula is. This is one of the few that "stains" nicely after a meal which is very hard to find with American formula lipsticks. It looks and feels natural on the lips even though it's quite opaque. I think everyone should have at least one in their drawers."

"The first photo is my own lip colour, the red is 01 Good Brick and the pink is 26 Well Made Nude. I have an order with 25 Cinnamon Nude and 31 Wine Nude on the way so I'll update when those arrive too. They feel super lightweight, no strong smells or sticky feeling. I was able to dab a little on my lips and blend it with my finger tips without a mirror and get really good coverage, the tint it leaves behind is awesome for subtler looks but layering creates a really nice punch of colour. I highly recommend watching YouTube videos to determine which shades you want as the images can be misleading. This is the first pink I've found in over a decade that doesn't wash me out or look like chalk."

"I love the smell (it smells like berries) and color. Good brick is a deep red-orange color, and it looks too pretty on my lips. It is a bit drying, so make sure to moisturize lips before applying. It does smudge a bit, but overall I love it and would buy again!"

"The colour and shade is so unique! The intensity of the colour is definitely great with an opaque so I toned it down by putting less onto my lips for a more natural feel! Less of the velvet lipstick means it should last longer as it dried down quicker but I realised if there's a lot on the lips it tends to not dry down! So less is better if you're looking for a lipstick that lasts :)"

"Image is after a full day out, drinking, eating, talking. My lips are naturally pale, almost white. Most lip stains are too dark in contrast, but I put this on for a few minutes then kiss a napkin to remove excess, & it lasts all day. It's a perfect light stain color that makes my lips appear healthy. It doesn't crease, doesn't dry out your lips, & doesn't look like I'm wearing makeup."

"This was a Prime Day recommendation and I took a chance! In short, great product for the. money. My favorite lip stain is a water based one and no longer available. This is not at all like that, but a lip color that is very highly pigmented (I got the red color) It has to be applied carefully, and since it comes with a sponge tip. For more precise application, I used a lip brush. No problem...it stays in place, doesn't bleed. I will say it looked great immediately. Matte, which is the trend now. I continue to wear my mask, and I could NOT believe it absolutely did NOT transfer on the mask, even after being outdoor for hours in 90 degrees with 90 percent humidity! That is amazing as all my other 3x more expensive lipsticks did transfer to the mask (hated). Another benefit is while this is long lasting, it doesn't make your lips dry. You can feel it, but it is not bothersome (I'm super picky). Going on, it has a tiny bit of a flavor, so light that I can't even identify it, but it is pleasant, but it immediately fades. I personally don't want flavored lips. I would bill this a a long-wearing lip color, not a true lip stain. It is a GREAT product for the money. Don't hesitate to give it a go."

"Glides on perfectly and stays! I seldom need to reapply. You can put the Peripera moody glow tint over if you want a glossy look, but the color still stays. I put it on my lips and glide my fingers on my lips to smooth and then use what is on my fingers on my cheeks! Love it! Just in time for going to a wedding and being in pictures."