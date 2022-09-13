Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys 2022 Acceptance Speech Is a Must-See

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Reflects on 1st Emmy Nom for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph's 2022 Emmys acceptance speech is going to be a tough one to follow.

The Abbott Elementary star was shocked to hear Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announce that she is the winner of the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After composing herself, the actress walked up the steps of the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif.—and then broke out into song.

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song," the actress sang Sept. 12. "I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs."

The audience gave the first-time nominee, who plays Barbara Howard in the ABC series, a much-deserved standing ovation, before Sheryl delivered yet another awe-inspiring moment. "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true," the Emmy winner said, "I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like this. This is what striving looks like."