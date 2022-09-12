You’ll Never Guess How Long Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Costume Will Take to Pull Off

The Queen of Halloween is back.
Heidi Klum has made the spooky holiday her famous annual tradition with a celebratory party and a jaw-dropping costume for more than two decades. Although the model's festivities during the last two years looked a bit different due to the pandemic, Heidi assured E! News that this years she's going all out.
"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she said of this year's costume plans at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."
Heidi shared that her surprise look—which she estimated will take 14 hours to pull off—is all for her fans.
"I'm going to leap myself out of the window that far and go ahead and say that," she explained. "I can't let my Halloween fans down. I don't want to let them down, so I've gotta bring it!"
And it's an outfit she has yet to reveal to anyone, not even her work-husband Tim Gunn, who she took home the Best Reality Show award with for Making The Cut.
Heidi admitted, "I don't tell anyone what I'm going to do. I just don't! I like to surprise literally everyone."
Her love of Halloween dates back to when the German-native first made the move to the states.
"When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it," she told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018. "All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."
She added, "By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it's worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes."
Heidi told the outlet that she felt as though her "love for Halloween" has made "other people fall in love with the holiday, too."
Indeed it has.