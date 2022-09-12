You’ll Never Guess How Long Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Costume Will Take to Pull Off

Watch : Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Detail Their Halloween Costumes

The Queen of Halloween is back.

Heidi Klum has made the spooky holiday her famous annual tradition with a celebratory party and a jaw-dropping costume for more than two decades. Although the model's festivities during the last two years looked a bit different due to the pandemic, Heidi assured E! News that this years she's going all out.

"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she said of this year's costume plans at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I think—I don't think, I KNOW, that it will be the best one I've ever done."

Heidi shared that her surprise look—which she estimated will take 14 hours to pull off—is all for her fans.

"I'm going to leap myself out of the window that far and go ahead and say that," she explained. "I can't let my Halloween fans down. I don't want to let them down, so I've gotta bring it!"