Why Brie Larson Doesn’t Know if She’ll Be Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch : Brie Larson Turned Down "Captain Marvel" Role Multiple Times

Captain Marvel may not be assembling alongside the Avengers much longer.

Brie Larson, who plays the superhero (a.k.a Carol Dangers) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently indicated her time with the franchise may be coming to an end. During Disney's D23 Expo, the actress seemed unsure when asked how long she think she'll play Captain Marvel in the MCU, pointing to internet trolls not wanting to see her return.

"I don't know, I don't know," Larson told Variety Sept. 10. "Does anyone want me to do it again? I don't know. I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

The Room actress was at the convention to preview her next MCU entry, 2023's The Marvels, alongside Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Paris, who plays Monica Rambeau. Just one day later, the Oscar-winning actress further referenced online detractors, posting a photo of the cast alongside The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.