Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen Elizabeth II's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

"They said, ‘The Queen is ill, and they have gone and rushed off to be with her," Jenna continued. "And we just said, ‘Our hearts are with them.'"

After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Charles released a statement honoring the late British monarch.



"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," the royal wrote in a Sept. 8 statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."



