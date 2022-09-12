Watch Anna Kendrick Escape After Getting Stuck in an Elevator at TIFF

Anna Kendrick was at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie Alice, Darling when she got stuck in an elevator. Thankfully, some firefighters saved the day.

Aca-scuse me?

Anna Kendrick had a less than perfect time after getting stuck in an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress, 37, attended the event on Sept. 11 to promote her new movie Alice, Darling. However, things took an unexpected turn after she and her team got on a lift.

"This is why I shouldn't leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle," Kendrick said in a video shared to Instagram, "'cause you never know when you're going to get stuck in an elevator."

The Pitch Perfect star kept things light by joking with her fellow passengers. "Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have," she said while zooming in on a rider's pack of gum. She also teased they were "just vibing" on the elevator as they waited for help.

Thankfully, a team of firefighters saved the day. As Kendrick's video shows, she and the other passengers were told to open the hatch. A ladder then slid down, and they were able to climb up it to escape.

"It's a good thing I'm not wearing a short skirt today," Kendrick said as she made her exit. "The good Lord said to me, 'Choose the long skirt.'"

photos
Anna Kendrick's Best Looks

After she made it out, she told the firefights she's "in love with every single one of you" and thanked them for their help. And she was able to continue on with the festival. Although, Kendrick may have been running a little late, writing on Instagram, "Ah, the classic 'I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22."

