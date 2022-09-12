Watch Anna Kendrick Escape After Getting Stuck in an Elevator at TIFF

Watch : Anna Kendrick Recalls 'Rapid Fire' Firsts

Aca-scuse me?

Anna Kendrick had a less than perfect time after getting stuck in an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress, 37, attended the event on Sept. 11 to promote her new movie Alice, Darling. However, things took an unexpected turn after she and her team got on a lift.

"This is why I shouldn't leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle," Kendrick said in a video shared to Instagram, "'cause you never know when you're going to get stuck in an elevator."

The Pitch Perfect star kept things light by joking with her fellow passengers. "Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have," she said while zooming in on a rider's pack of gum. She also teased they were "just vibing" on the elevator as they waited for help.

Thankfully, a team of firefighters saved the day. As Kendrick's video shows, she and the other passengers were told to open the hatch. A ladder then slid down, and they were able to climb up it to escape.

"It's a good thing I'm not wearing a short skirt today," Kendrick said as she made her exit. "The good Lord said to me, 'Choose the long skirt.'"