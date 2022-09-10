Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

One supporter, a 14-year-old girl, talked to CNN about hugging Meghan at the event. "She came and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting, and I asked her if I could have a hug and she hugged me back," she said. "It was just such an amazing moment."

The teen continued, "I just felt like I need to, in a way. I just really wanted to at least hug her because I look up to her in some ways and it just felt like it was the right thing to do...It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together. I just wanted to show her that she's welcome here, I guess. I wanted to hug her after everything that's happened, really, now."

For the past few years, reported tensions have mounted between both William and Harry and Kate and Meghan, fueled further after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched on some of the alleged controversies during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.)

Still, Harry has remained close with some in his relatives. He and Meghan visited the queen in April, when he noted that she was "on great form" and still had her "great sense of humor." It was the Sussexes' first joint trip to the U.K. since relocating to the United States. Harry has visited on his own a few times, including to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

He and Meghan also traveled this past summer for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, where they were photographed with other royals, and were in London for the WellChild Awards at the time of her passing.