J.Crew's Big Weekend Sale: Score $200 Jeans for $40 & More Jaw-Dropping Under $50 Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the mood to shop this weekend? We've got a sale you don't want to miss, especially if you're looking to add new pieces to your fall work wardrobe.
J.Crew has a couple of big promos going on right now. For one, you can score up to 40% off women's dresses, shirts and other wear-now styles. If you're looking to transition your closet from summer to fall, you can find everything from chambray shirts and stylish work tops, to cute casual dresses.
But of course, if you really want to score the absolute best deals, you have to check out J.Crew's incredible sale section. They just added brand new styles, many of which are great for the upcoming season. There are sweaters, jackets, sneakers and more for an extra 50% off the sale price. With a discount like that, you can even score a pair of best-selling jeans, originally worth $200, for a little over $40! All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the J.Crew Weekend Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew University Terry Patch Pocket Sweatshirt
Lounge around in style with the University Terry Patch Pocket Sweatshirt. It's part of J.Crew's line of comfy university terry sweats, which were designed to make you feel like you're back in college. You can get this in natural or olive, and it's on sale for $36.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Super cute, super cozy and absolutely perfect for fall! The best-selling J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater is versatile, comes in three colors and features stylish puff sleeves. It's originally $128, but you can get it on sale today for $50.
J.Crew Supersculpt Racerback Sweater-Tank
This sophisticated sweater-tank is the perfect layering piece for fall. It's made with J.Crew's Supersculpt fabric, which is a "stretchy, textured new yarn" that holds everything in and flatters your figure. It comes in two colors, and it's on sale now for $30.
J.Crew V-Neck Soft Gauze Popover
The J.Crew V-Neck Soft Gauze Popover is lightweight, breezy and perfect for the heat. It's currently available in four colors and sale prices start at $22.
J.Crew Tissue Mockneck Tank
The versatile tissue mockneck tank is a total classic. It was made using super soft fabric and comes in multiple colors and zebra stripes. It's a great transitional piece for summer to fall, and it's on sale for $14! This customer-fave style is a must-have for your wardrobe.
J.Crew Petite High-Rise Cameron Pant in Four-Season Stretch
These pants are described as the "ultimate 12-months-a-year, seven-days-a-week pant." It's made with "supercomfy" stretch fabric that maintains its shape. According to reviews, these are the ideal work pants. Right now, you can snag a pair for less than $40.
J.Crew Ruffle Tie-Neck Top
This lovely wear-to-work tie-neck top can be worn with some stylish trousers or your go-to skirt. It comes in both solid colors and prints. Right now, it's on sale for 40% off.
J.Crew Fitted Pointelle Henley
Henleys are a closet staple, especially during the colder months of the year. Right now, you can snag J.Crew's vintage-inspired pointelle henleys for $43. There are four colors to choose from.
J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Suede
Trade in your heels this fall for a cute pair of comfy ballet flats. J.Crew's suede Zoe ballet flats come in three colors. They're originally $138, but you can find a pair starting at $56.
J.Crew Point Sur Vista Straight Jean in Medium Vintage Wash
J.Crew's sale section has the absolute best deals on jeans. Right now, you can score a pair of premium $200 jeans for a little over $40. That just can't be beat.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out these beauty advent calendars that are sure to sell out fast.