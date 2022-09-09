How Snooki Reacts When Her Kids Ask About Those Iconic Jersey Shore Scenes

TikTok can be dangerous territory for a reality TV star's kids.
This is especially the case for someone as beloved as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The Jersey Shore alum is responsible for many of the show's most iconic scenes, so it's no surprise that those moments—from her drunkenly getting arrested on the beach to hooking up with co-star Vinny Guadagnino—continue to make the rounds on social media.
As such, Snooki's efforts to prevent her and husband Jionni LaValle's three children from seeing the show—namely her eldest, 10-year-old Lorenzo—are practically fruitless when it comes to TikTok.
"I knew it was bound to happen at some point," Snooki said on E! News' Daily Pop Sept. 8. "I didn't think, like, ten years old!"
Thankfully, she's developed a surefire response for Lorenzo's questions when he stumbles upon a Jersey Shore clip: "Honey, I'm an actress and it's not real. It's like a movie."
The Strong Is the New Sexy author doesn't have all of the answers, though—especially when her kids want to mimic what she does by posting photos of themselves or going live on Instagram. "I'm like, 'No, it is not happening,'" she said. "To be able to try and parent as a reality star mom, just makes it ten times worse."
That said, the 34-year-old is much more than a reality star. In fact, she's currently gearing up for season two of MTV's Messyness, which she hosts alongside Tori Spelling and Adam Rippon. (Teddy Ray was also on the show prior to his recent passing.) "I love our group so much, and I just feel like I've known everybody forever," Snooki said. "We just bond and we're silly, we don't judge each other. So this season was like the funnest ever."
Hear more from Snooki—including her advice for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino as he and his wife Lauren prepare to welcome their second child—in the above Daily Pop interview.
The season two premiere of MTV's Messyness airs Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.