Allow Vinny Guadagnino to Heat Up Your Day With His Revealing Chippendales Secrets

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Gym, tan, lap dances?!
As one of Jersey Shore's original cast members, Vinny Guadagnino is a pro when it comes to having fun and fist pumping all night long. But as he returns to Chippendales to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the self-proclaimed Keto Guido is ready to turn up the heat.
"Chippendales is a legit Vegas show," Vinny exclusively shared with E! News. "It's not a strip club or anything like that. It's like any other Vegas show you see when it comes to dancing and singing and entertainment and comedy. But obviously, it has the male revue to it."
Serving as a special celebrity guest host on Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances through April 10, Vinny says he likes to "get the party started" from the very beginning.
Throughout the show, he will jump into certain numbers and hype up the crowd. He'll also get interactive with the audience, like when he participates in a sizzling shower scene.
"I started doing that just for fun because I saw Tyson Beckford tried it," Vinny explained. "I was like, ‘He was a guest host and he did that so why can't I?' It's honestly the most fun number of the whole show."
And while the majority of audience members are women celebrating bachelorette parties and other milestones, Vinny says anyone over 18 is welcome to experience the fun.
"You're not just watching the show. You're watching the audience too, because the audience is a character in itself," Vinny shared. "You never know what they're going to do next and they're going crazy."
Keep scrolling for a sexy behind-the-scenes look at Vinny's third residency at Chippendales. Perhaps what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.
Want more inside access? Get the details on The Bachelor: Live On Stage coming to a hometown near you. Plus, see how Dancing With the Stars takes the ballroom on tour.