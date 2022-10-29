Beauty Advent Calendars 2022: Charlotte Tilbury, Lookfantastic & More That Are Sure to Sell Out Fast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season for advent calendars! We know. December is still a couple of months away and spooky season just started, but the holiday season will be here before you know it. If one of your holiday traditions is to count down to Christmas using an advent calendar, now's the perfect time to start looking for the calendar you'll be using this year.
Nowadays, it seems like there are advent calendars for pretty much anything and everything, which can be a lot of fun. But if you're like us and can't resist trying new makeup and skincare, beauty advent calendars are a holiday dream come true. After all, you're unlocking new beauty products each day, and who doesn't love that? Plus, beauty advent calendars are a really great value and you'll find boxes valued at over $100 more than what you end up paying.
It's important to keep in mind that beauty advent calendars are super popular and typically sell out quick. So be sure to shop for your as soon as possible.
We've rounded up the must-have beauty advent calendars for 2022. Check those out below.
Olive and June Hannakuh Calendar
Celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah with this advent calendar from Olive and June. This set includes:
- 6 Mini Polishes
- Mini Super Glossy Top Coat
- Mini Overnight Hand Treatment
- Mini Cuticle Serum
- Mini Blue Poppy
- Mini Dry Drops
- Mini Nail File
- Mini Buffer
- Mini Remover Pot
- 3 Mini Sticker Packs
Olive and June
Enjoy 25 days of Christmas with some manicure surprises from Olive and June. Here's what you get:
- 7 Mini Polishes
- Mini Super Glossy Top Coat
- Mini Red Poppy
- 2 Mini Nail Files
- Mini Overnight Hand Treatment
- 6 Mini Nail Art Sticker Packs
- Mini Remover Pot
- Mini Dry Drops
- Mini Cuticle Serum
- Mini Buffer
- Mini Clean Up Brush
- Mini Nail Strengthener
- Tree Squoval Short Press-On Nails
Rituals The Ritual of Advent 3D Advent Calendar
Treat yourself with 24 days of magical moments from Rituals. This bundle has $214 worth of self-care products, including skincare products, shampoo, body cream, and candles.
Lookfantastic Advent Calendar 2022
When it comes to beauty advent calendars, Lookfantastic just can't be beat. Their advent calendar is so popular, it always sells out fast. That's sure to be the case this year. According to the brand, the Lookfantastic 2022 Advent Calendar contains their biggest worth value yet. Each day you'll open up the best beauty products from brands like Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary, First Aid Beauty, PMD Beauty, Elemis and more.
The Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar
The Body Shop's Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar features 25 treat yourself-worthy surprises including a British Rose Shower Gel, a Vitamin E Face Wash, Coconut Lip Butter, hand cream, sheet masks and so much more. The items included at valued at $291, but you can get it for $180.
The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar
This other advent calendar offering from The Body Shop for 2022 includes lip butter, hand creams, a bubble bath, shampoo, face masks and more. It's valued at $174, but you can get it for $90. It's a great gift for someone you love, and yes, that includes yourself!
ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar
The ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar includes a branded tote and makeup bag, as well as 29 surprises for you to open. If you're wondering why there's a few extras, you'll get the open five products on the last day. The advent calendar includes makeup and skincare products from brands like Too Faced, Covergirl, Le Mini Macaron, Charlotte Tilbury, Mario Badescu, Olaplex, Revolution and more.
NYX 24 Day Advent Calendar
NYX's 24 Day Advent Calendar is a must-have for fans of NYX cosmetics as it contains 24 cult-fave products. With this, you can create all kinds of pretty looks for your holiday partyn
The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar
The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar contains products worth over $358. Included are self-care must-haves including hand cream, a winter signature candle, body lotion, body wash and more. Plus, the packaging is so cute, you can much put it on display with the rest of your holiday decor and it'll fit right in.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2022
The Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar for 2022 is the definition of luxury. You get 24 of the brand's most loved products in full, deluxe and mini sizes, and it all comes in a classy jewelry armoire-inspired gift box. Some products like the Brightening Serum already costs over $100 for a bottle. To get 24 products for $560 is such a great value for this splurge-worthy advent calendar.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars
Charlotte Tilbury's brand new beauty advent calendar for 2022 is sure to sell out just like last year. You'll get nearly $300 worth of products for $200, and products include full size versions of the award-winning Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight, an eye shadow pencil, a brow gel and a Matte Revolution lipstick.
