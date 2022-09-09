NFL Honors Queen Elizabeth II With Moment of Silence

The NFL held a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their season-opening kickoff game on Sept. 8, just hours after the royal monarch’s passing was announced.

Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

The sports world is honoring the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Following the death of the Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the National Football League held a moment of silence before their season-opening kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. See the moment here.

In the baseball world, players at the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins game on Sept. 8 also stood for a moment of silence for the Queen, as seen in a photo at Yankee Stadium.

The tributes come after the NFL's U.K. branch posted a tweet mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II," read the Sept. 8 tweet. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family."

They added, "We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

Hours before the late Queen's death was announced, Buckingham Palace released a statement that doctors had recommended she "remain under medical supervision."

NFL

The Royal Family's official Twitter account later revealed the tragic news.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," read the post. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Her son King Charles officially became the new reigning British monarch, later sharing an emotional message dedicated to his mother

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," his statement read. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

He added, "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Learn more about the steps taken after the Queen's death here.

