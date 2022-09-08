The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Has Heated Message For Toxic Fans

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is taking a note from Billy the Butcher's book.

He took to Twitter Sept. 7 to address the misogynistic comments directed at actress Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, in the Prime Video series. "Hi trolls!" he captioned an article about Erin's comments. "One, this is literally the opposite of the show's f--king message. Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind."

As a final parting note, Eric added, "If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of d--ks, f--k off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you. #TheBoysTV."

Erin, meanwhile, is staying occupied at work. The actress and her co-star Jack Quaid gave the camera the middle finger in a selfie taken on the set of The Boys season four. "Back to my regularly scheduled programming of work bliss with my favorite hooooman(s)," she captioned the Sept. 7 Instagram pic. "(If there were no [bird emoji]'s involved, would it be @theboystv?)"