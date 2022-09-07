The Boys' Erin Moriarty Says She Feels "Dehumanized" and "Silenced" By Misogynistic Fans

The Boys' Erin Moriarty is speaking out about the way she's been treated by fans of the series.
In an emotional Instagram post, the actress discussed the comments people have made about her appearance, as well as her character Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight. "I do feel silenced," the actress wrote Sept. 6. "I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed."
Moriarty included screengrabs from a fan's blog post, "#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans,'" in which Instagram user @butcherscanary wrote about the misogynistic comments fans have made about Moriarty and her character on Reddit and Twitter. "The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show," @butcherscanary wrote in the article, "a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings."
Moriarty noted that she sees the irony in the way fans have spoken about her looks, writing, "This does break my heart—I've opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against."
Moreover, the actress noted that it's been particularly difficult be ridiculed in the public, adding, "everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that."
As trying as this time has been, Moriarty said she holds no ill will towards fans who have criticized her online. "This has only strengthened my empathy muscle," she wrote, "and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."
Moriarty received support from several of her co-stars, including Jack Quaid, who plays Starlight's boyfriend Hughie. "Love you Erin," he commented. "We're all here for you. You're such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back."
Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, commented, "support you and what you say here 100 percent. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining ;) xo."
Helen Hunt also chimed in, offering some words of support for the actress. The Oscar winner commented, "LOVE you Erin. Let them fade away. Do your work. Love your people. Be the beautiful human being you are."
The first three seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Prime Video.