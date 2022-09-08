Prince Harry Heads to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Her Health Concerns

Prince Harry will join the royal family at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were “concerned” about the monarch’s health.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 08, 2022 2:25 PMTags
HealthRoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors are "Concerned" for Her Health

Prince Harry is en route to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side.

On Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told E! News that he will be heading to the Queen's Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were "concerned" about her health. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining her husband as he reunites with his family.

Harry—who was already in Europe with the Duchess to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 8—will join Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallPrincess AnnePrince Andrew, Prince Edward and more members of the royal family who have rushed to be with the Queen, 96, following Buckingham Palace's statement.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the Palace shared Sept. 8. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

While the Palace hasn't shared any additional information on Her Majesty's condition, her health has been making headlines for the last year.

photos
70 Facts About Queen Elizabeth II in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

In February, she contracted COVID-19 and became the face of a viral death hoax. In the following months, the monarch missed several public events and took time for a "private break" at Balmoral, a senior Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News in April.

The Queen was last seen in photos Sept. 6, when she appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral Castle. In the one of pictures, the Queen smiled as she stood in front of the fireplace while holding a wooden cane.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

3

Prince Harry Heads to Queen's Side Amid Health Concerns

Following the Palace's announcement about the Queen's health, the Prime Minister tweeted that she and the entire country "will be deeply concerned" by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom," she wrote, "are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time." 

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story noted that Meghan would be traveling with Harry to Balmoral. The post has since been updated to reflect that the duchess will not be joining her husband at this time.

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

3

Prince Harry Heads to Queen's Side Amid Health Concerns

4

David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston Over Topless Shower Photo

5
Exclusive

Kelly Stafford Praises Husband Matthew's Private Life as a Girl Dad