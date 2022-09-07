Company Founded By Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million Over French Winery Battle

Watch : Brad Pitt SUING Ex Angelina Jolie For Winery Sale

The legal drama between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has reached a new height.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Nouvel, the company the Maleficent actress founded, has filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Bullet Train actor, alleging that he devised a campaign to "seize control" of Chateau Miraval—the 1300-acre country estate the former couple bought together in 2008—after their divorce.

"In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company's assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends," the complaint filed Sept. 6 reads. "Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie's company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval."

The lawsuit states that Pitt "wasted" the Chateau's assets, "spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio."