This Best-Selling Earbud Cleaning Pen Has 16,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews & It's on Sale

"I love this thing! I already cleaned my Apple AirPods and the metal pen tip was able to dig out the stubborn pieces stuck in there. Just be gentle, it's pretty sharp."

"Love this little gadget. Cleaned my AirPods today, and although I always do try to keep them clean, it's hard to get into the tight little edges near the mesh. This product solved that and more! My biggest peeve was the gunk on the mesh, which is pretty impossible to get 100% clean. With the soft brush attachment, my AirPods are pretty much brand new! Just ordered a pair for my husband. Would def recommend."

"I thought my left AirPod was done for good since almost no sound was coming out, but turns out, it just needed a little cleaning! The little pick and brush did a really good job getting all the gunk out. Amazing cleaning tool."

"Used this to clean AirPods Pro and it works great, but I realized it's great for cleaning other things in tight spaces. I need 10 more for all of the other uses I've discovered."

"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win win!"

"I wasn't expecting to get my AirPods so clean with the brushes. I mostly bought the product for the pick end. After using all three, pick and both brushes, my AirPods look almost brand new! I didn't have to use anything else to clean them and as a nice bonus, the long brush cleans the case. I highly recommend for a safe, quick, and effective cleaning tool for your AirPods."