The Most Dazzling Jewelry at 2022 Emmy Awards

From diamond chokers to statement earrings, check out the luxurious little extras that completed the designer ensembles seen on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Lights, camera bling!

Television's biggest stars shined bright at the 2022 Emmy Awards, which kicked off Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But on the red carpet, it was the dazzling jewels shined even brighter. To take their designer dresses and traditional tuxedos to the next level, celebs added an array of sparking accessories from diamond chokers to statement earrings to bangles. 

Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox was one of the first stars to arrive and served up serious Madonna vibes wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture cone-bra mini-dress, styled with oversized round diamond earrings by Cicada. Zendaya added some major sparkle to her black Valentino ballgown by way of Bulgari bling, including a stunning choker necklace and huge cocktail ring.

The mens also didn't disappoint when it came to showing off some little extras. Dopesick star Will Poulte added an eye-catching brooch to his suit, while comedian Jerrod Carmichael simply wore a sunburst necklace in place of a shirt. 

2022 Emmys: Stars Stun in White

Keep scrolling to see more of the dazzling jewelry pieces worn at the 2022 Emmys.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Zendaya

The Euphoria star was a modern day princess in a black Valentino ballgown, accessorized by Bulgari jewels, including a choker necklace and dazzling cocktail ring.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Robin Thede

To complement her icy blue Christian Siriano gown, the A Black Lady Sketch Show creator added a collection of creations from Maison Boucheron, including a giant aquamarine cocktail ring which she told Laverne Cox during Live From E!: Emmys was worth a cool $2 million.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star added an array of Tiffany and Co jewels to her iridescent Armani Prive dress, including a necklace with aquamarines, blue zircons and diamonds, a pair of diamond stud earrings and an aquamarine ring which was over 3 carats.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jerrod Carmichael

The comedian may have left his shirt at home, but he did rock a sparking sunburst necklace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Melanie Lynskey

The Yellowjackets' star had fans buzzing as she walked the red carpet in a fairytale-inspired gown by Christian Siriano and stunning diamond statement necklace. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia Garner

The Ozark star's stomach cut-out in her Gucci dress wasn't the only eye-catching detail of her look. Julia added a cool pair of hoop earrings by Swarovski.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Rachel Brosnahan

To compliment her violet blue Pamella Roland column gown dress, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore a Cariter High Jewelry necklace with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Will Poulte

The Dopesick star added an eye-catching brooch to his black-on-black look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Elle Fanning

Oozing old Hollywood glamour, The Great star added a diamond necklace and matching hair clip to her custom Sharon Long gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star popped in a purple sequin look by Rodarte with statement earrings to match.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Nicholas Hoult

The Great start traded the traditional tie for a sparkly neck accessory on the red carpet.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Samantha Hanratty

The Yellowjackets' star choose a colorful pair of statement earrings along with her beautiful light green ballgown.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Hannah Einbinder

The Hacks star added a diamond choker to her elegant black gown.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

The Live From E!: Emmys host kicked off the pre-show rockin' a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture cone-bra mini-dress, styled with oversized round diamond earrings by Cicada.

