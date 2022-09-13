The Most Dazzling Jewelry at 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Hannah Einbinder - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Lights, camera bling!

Television's biggest stars shined bright at the 2022 Emmy Awards, which kicked off Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But on the red carpet, it was the dazzling jewels shined even brighter. To take their designer dresses and traditional tuxedos to the next level, celebs added an array of sparking accessories from diamond chokers to statement earrings to bangles.

Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox was one of the first stars to arrive and served up serious Madonna vibes wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture cone-bra mini-dress, styled with oversized round diamond earrings by Cicada. Zendaya added some major sparkle to her black Valentino ballgown by way of Bulgari bling, including a stunning choker necklace and huge cocktail ring.

The mens also didn't disappoint when it came to showing off some little extras. Dopesick star Will Poulte added an eye-catching brooch to his suit, while comedian Jerrod Carmichael simply wore a sunburst necklace in place of a shirt.