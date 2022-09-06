See Every Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their return to the United Kingdom on Sept. 5, attending the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. See all the photos from their visit.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 06, 2022 10:34 PMTags
SightingsRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle's Truth on BREAK From Royal Family: NEW DETAILS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in familiar territory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom on Sept. 5, stepping out at the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. For the occasion, Harry donned a dark blue suit with a white shirt and black tie, while Meghan was clad in a crimson red blouse and matching trousers from sustainable brand Another Tomorrow. 

During the event, which served as a gathering for young leaders from across the globe to confront challenges facing humanity, Meghan said it was "very nice to be back in the U.K." while delivering her first public speech since she and Harry stepped back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," said Meghan, who has been One Young World counselor since 2014. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

Following the conference, the couple—who now live in California with son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 15 months—travelled to Germany to officially kick off the one-year countdown for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. They are scheduled to return to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8.

Scroll on to see photos of their latest visit back to Harry's homeland.

Shutterstock
Duke and Duchess

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out at the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, on Sept. 5.

Shutterstock
All Applause

The appearance marked the couple's first visit to the U.K. since celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.

Shutterstock
Keynote Speech

At the event, Meghan delivered a keynote speech in which she said it was "very nice to be back in the U.K."

Shutterstock
Warm Hug

Meghan and Harry—who are parents to son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 15 months—shared a hug in the crowd.

Shutterstock
Look of Love

Meghan smiled at Harry after delivering her speech.

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

3

Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

3

Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson

4

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler

5
Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids