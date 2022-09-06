See Every Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Return

Watch : Meghan Markle's Truth on BREAK From Royal Family: NEW DETAILS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in familiar territory.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom on Sept. 5, stepping out at the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester, England. For the occasion, Harry donned a dark blue suit with a white shirt and black tie, while Meghan was clad in a crimson red blouse and matching trousers from sustainable brand Another Tomorrow.

During the event, which served as a gathering for young leaders from across the globe to confront challenges facing humanity, Meghan said it was "very nice to be back in the U.K." while delivering her first public speech since she and Harry stepped back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," said Meghan, who has been One Young World counselor since 2014. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."