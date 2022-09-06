Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told She's "Lucky" That Prince Harry "Chose" Her After Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle said after she and Prince Harry got engaged in 2017, people told her how she was fortunate to be chosen by him. Find out why the Duchess of Sussex took issue with those comments.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 06, 2022 9:12 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

Meghan Markle is ready for women to break away from certain stereotypes surrounding marriage.

During the third episode of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast, she shared with guest Mindy Kaling how people reacted to the news of her and Prince Harry's November 2017 engagement.

"When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, 'Oh my god, you're so lucky! He chose you!'" she explained Sept. 6. "And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you're like, 'Well, I chose him, too.'"

Meghan slammed the remarks from people as being "gendered," saying it "feeds into this idea that you're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough, as opposed to knowing that you're good enough on your own." 

However, Meghan, 41, shared that Harry pushed back on the comments. She added, "I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, 'They've got it all wrong. I'm the lucky one, 'cause you chose me.'"

photos
All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Since tying the knot in May 2018, Harry and Meghan have been through a lot together, including becoming parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months, stepping back from the royal family in 2020 and moving to California.

But despite all the changes and navigating their fair share of drama, Meghan and Harry are continuing to put each other first.

In July, the Duke shared that the moment he realized Meghan was the one was during their trip to Botswana, Africa in 2017.

Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

3

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler

"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he shared in his keynote address in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela's spirit and ideals - building on the progress he helped make possible."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

3

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler

4

Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson

5

Chris Pine's Rep Slams Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him