Christina Haack Had Sons Hudson and Brayden Walk Her Down the Aisle During Wedding to Josh Hall

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Her best men.

Christina Haack's two sons played a very special role in her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall.

On Sep. 4, the HGTV star shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 2—who she shares with her exes Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead—walking her down the aisle at the tropical event in Maui, Hawaii. For the big day, the boys were dressed in matching white button-down shirts with suspenders and khaki pants, while the bride wore a sheer blush gown with white floral embellishments and a sweeping train of tulle fabric.

Christina later shared more pics from the celebrations, including pics of family and friends at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, her 11-year-old daughter Taylor; Josh's sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams; and Stacie's daughter Audrey, 5.

Christina typically keeps her own parents out of the spotlight and hasn't revealed their identities.