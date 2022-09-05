Camila Morrone Is All Smiles at Kaia Gerber's Birthday Party Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Days after Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio’s split made headlines, the model celebrated Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday by dancing the night away and smiling from ear to ear.

Camila Morrone isn't letting a little heartbreak stop her from having fun.

Less than a week after news of her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines, the model was spotted enjoying a fun night out with pal Kaia Gerber, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sept 3.

In a photo posted to Kaia and Camila's Instagram Stories, the two were seen flashing wide smiles as they danced the night away. 

Camila opted for a sleek look to mark the special occasion, wearing a black curve-hugging slip dress with spaghetti straps. She also showcased her fresh cut and new fringe bangs, opting for an effortless wavy hairstyle. Kaia rocked a similar chic vibe, donning a black leather jacket with multicolored stripped pants.

This isn't the first time Camila, 25, has stepped out since she and Leo, 47, called it quits after more than four years of dating.

The Mickey and the Bear actress was photographed shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills on Aug. 31. For the afternoon outing, she wore a black sundress paired with ballet flats and a black tote bag.

Instagram

Although Leo and Camila have yet to publicly comment on their break up, a source previously told E! News that "distance played a factor" and their relationship simply "ran its course."

The runway star and the Oscar winner, who first sparked romance rumors in December 2017, were last seen together during Fourth of July, as they enjoyed a beach day in Malibu.

Throughout their relationship, Leo and Camila shied away from discussing details about their personal lives. But in a rare interview with the Los Angeles Times in Dec. 2019, Camila addressed the backlash surrounding her and Leo's age gap—a nearly 23-year difference.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she told the publication. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Getty Images

She acknowledge that she "would be curious about it too" from an outsider's perspective, but added, "I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

