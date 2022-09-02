Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

This is what we call a euphoric moment.

It was a mini reunion for Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2.

The two were photographed during the Bones and All red carpet, twinning in black floor length gowns by Giorgio Armani. Sweeney dawned a high, satin neckline with a large bow and slicked back hair. Apatow chose a strapless black dress and a crimped side sweep.

The actresses, who are no strangers to best dressed lists, accessorized their look with statement jewels. Sweeney rocked both bracelets and earrings covered in bling, while Apatow wore a necklace with red stones to match her bold lip.

This marks Sweeney's second red carpet appearance during the film festival, as the White Lotus star was seen in head to toe Tory Burch arriving in Italy on Sept. 1.

Sweeney and Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow, play sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard on hit HBO show Euphoria.