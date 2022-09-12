Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

All the Couples Turning the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet into the Ultimate Date Night

Love was in the air at the 2022 Emmy Awards. From Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter, check out all the celebrity couples on the red carpet.

Talk about a picture perfect date night!

After all, what better way is there for Hollywood's hottest couples to document an evening of glamour and romance than by walking the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet together? On Sept. 12, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was packed with stars and their significant others to celebrate the best and brightest in television. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Take Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who looked positively loved up posing for photographers. Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter held each other close as they made their way through the star-studded crowd.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson, this year's awards ceremony is bound to be a memorable one. After all, this is the first Emmys for The White LotusAlexandra Daddario as a nominee and a newlywed bride after marrying Andrew Form this June.

"It's amazing. It's incredibly surreal," Alexandra, who is up for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award, told Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I'm just excited to be here. I feel like I got invited to the cool kids party."

Who else is happily in love at the Emmys? Keep scrolling to see all the couples spotted on the red carpet.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Hampton, Christina Ricci
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Foster, Julia Garner
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Patricia Arquette, Eric White
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Travis Schuldt, Natalie Zea
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vincent J. Hughes
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Peterman, Steve Zahn

