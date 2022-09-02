Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

This is an American Idol reunion.

For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004.

Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as a surprise, placing behind contestants like John Stevens and George Huff.

In the time since, however, she's become an EGOT winner, which was cemented with her Tony win in June. So, we'd say things have worked out just fine.

The premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show also marks Jennifer's 41st birthday, which the show promises will bring "celebratory moments and fun surprises." Maybe Paula Abdul will pop out of a cake!

"The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music," the show teased. "Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions."