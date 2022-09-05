DRIVE!: Christine Quinn Shares Her Secrets To Being a "Boss Bitch"

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares How Haters FUEL Her Success

For Christine Quinn, confidence is the key, both on and off the road.

The Selling Sunset alum took the wheel to share her tips for success on the latest episode of E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. But before she hit the road with host Austin J. Mills, Christine showed off her "second baby," her yellow and black Lamborghini Urus.

But it was her actual baby, 15-month-old son Christian Georges Dumontet, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard, that influenced her choice of car. "I needed a car that was a little bit bigger," she said exclusively on the Sept. 5 episode. "I have my baby seat in my Lamborghini, so I needed something that was safe and practical, but still supported my love and need for speed."

The Lambo—which has weathered a few scratches from a car accident her husband was in—isn't the only fancy vehicle in the reality star's collection, as she also owns a black Rolls Royce Rafe with red interior.