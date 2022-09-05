DRIVE!: Christine Quinn Shares Her Secrets To Being a "Boss Bitch"

For Christine Quinn, confidence is the key, both on and off the road.
The Selling Sunset alum took the wheel to share her tips for success on the latest episode of E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. But before she hit the road with host Austin J. Mills, Christine showed off her "second baby," her yellow and black Lamborghini Urus.
But it was her actual baby, 15-month-old son Christian Georges Dumontet, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard, that influenced her choice of car. "I needed a car that was a little bit bigger," she said exclusively on the Sept. 5 episode. "I have my baby seat in my Lamborghini, so I needed something that was safe and practical, but still supported my love and need for speed."
The Lambo—which has weathered a few scratches from a car accident her husband was in—isn't the only fancy vehicle in the reality star's collection, as she also owns a black Rolls Royce Rafe with red interior.
But the former makes for the perfect ride for the rest of their interview, during which Christine opened up about her book How to Be a Boss B*tch, which was released in May. As for how she learned to become a boss bitch herself, she told Mills, "I think the most valuable lesson in my book that I talk about is the importance of the word 'no.'"
She continued, "I think it's so easy to say 'yes' to things 'cause we don't want to hurt people's feelings or we want to be able to do it all. But being able to set boundaries with people, and once you're able to say 'no' and walk away from a situation, that is when you step into your own power."
Perhaps the "situation" the 33-year-old referred to was her decision to leave Selling Sunset—and the Oppenheim Group—ahead of its upcoming sixth season, which she announced on Aug. 17. She even hinted at her departure on E! News' Daily Pop in May, teasing a potential "battle of the brokerages" after having launched one herself, RealOpen.com, with her husband in April.
And when it comes to how she gained the confidence to walk away, Christine said it's a trait that she "gained over the years."
"Once you're secure and happy with yourself, everything else, all the noise fades into the background," she shared. "And no one is in competition with anyone else, there is enough to go around for everyone. You are your only competitor."
Every episode, Austin asks his guest, "What drives you?" And Christine's answer is quite simple. "The people in my past and current, whether that's haters or people who have doubted me," Christine revealed. "I use that as fuel for my fire, and that's really, really what fuels me."
