Jason Oppenheim Reveals if New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on Selling Sunset

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Jason Oppenheim is mixing business with pleasure.

The Selling Sunset star began dating 25-year-old dating French model Marie-Lou Nurk in June—and she's already found her way in front of the cameras.

On Aug. 31, Jason told E! News that Marie-Lou has filmed "a couple of times" for the hit Netflix series. "She's been with us," he said. "I don't want to be specific about what scenes, but she's filmed a couple times with me already."

He continued, "She'll be back in town in November, December, and we're gonna spend the winter together. So maybe she'll film again."

Of course, Jason is no stranger to on-screen workplace romances. After all, his relationship—and eventual break-up—with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause played out over the course of season five.

But when it comes to Chrishell, who is now in a relationship with musician G Flip, Jason told People she has been "super supportive" of his relationship with Marie-Lou.

"Chrishell and I are in a really good place," Jason said. "We're both in love and happy for each other."

Jason and Marie-Lou certainly aren't taking things slow, as the couple is already discussing the concept of marriage—but that doesn't mean Jason is quite ready for a baby yet.

"I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now," he said. "I like the idea that there's no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."