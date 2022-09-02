Stoney Clover Lane Is Holding Their Biggest Sale of the Year Now: Get Bags, Patches & More Starting at $7

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Labor Day weekend is finally here and so are all the incredible sales you can only shop during this time of year. If you're a fan of Stoney Clover Lane's cute and customizable styles and collabs, we've got the one Labor Day sale you don't want to miss.

Stoney Clover Lane is holding their biggest sale of the year where you can take 40% off select seasonal collections like the adorable mermaid terry collection which features beach-ready bags, accessories and patches that are perfect for this last month of summer.

It's a really great sale to shop as Stoney Clover Lane rarely ever goes on sale. We highly recommend checking out their selection of bags first as several styles have already sold out. We also recommend checking out their patches, which you can even use on items you already own.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the Stoney Clover Lane Labor Day Sale. Check those out below.