Stoney Clover Lane Is Holding Their Biggest Sale of the Year Now: Get Bags, Patches & More Starting at $7

Labor Day weekend is finally here and so are all the incredible sales you can only shop during this time of year. If you're a fan of Stoney Clover Lane's cute and customizable styles and collabs, we've got the one Labor Day sale you don't want to miss.
Stoney Clover Lane is holding their biggest sale of the year where you can take 40% off select seasonal collections like the adorable mermaid terry collection which features beach-ready bags, accessories and patches that are perfect for this last month of summer.
It's a really great sale to shop as Stoney Clover Lane rarely ever goes on sale. We highly recommend checking out their selection of bags first as several styles have already sold out. We also recommend checking out their patches, which you can even use on items you already own.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the Stoney Clover Lane Labor Day Sale. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From Stoney Clover Lane's Labor Day Sale
Stoney Clover Lane Patches
Stoney Clover Lane's patches are super cute and will make each Stoney Clover Lane piece unique to you. There are a ton of options to choose from including letter patches and pieces from the mermaid collection. Prices range from $7 to $14.
Stoney Clover Lane Mermaid Terry Fanny Pack
Stoney Clover Lane's Mermaid Terry Fanny Pack was designed to "make a splash." There are two colors to choose from, and like all SCL bags, you can make these totally your own with a couple of patches.
Stoney Clover Lane High Tea Printed Small Pouch
The cute and versatile High Tea Printed Small Pouches can fit anything from tech accessories to makeup. One pattern has already sold out, but there are three left. Be sure to snap these up while you still can!
Stoney Clover Lane Mermaid Terry Zip-Top Tote Bag
Hitting the pool or beach during these last few weeks of summer? We recommend checking out the adorable Mermaid Terry Zip-Top Tote Bag. It's large enough to fit all the essentials including a beach towel, a change of clothes, water bottle and a portable speaker. There are two options to choose from.
Stoney Clover Lane Mermaid Terry Star Bag Charm
These adorable bag charms will make a great addition to any of your bags. You can even give a little upgrade by adding a patch that fits your sense of style.
Stoney Clover Lane Pastel Beach Cooler
Speaking of beach days, this chic pastel cooler will keep your food and drinks cold all day long. It's originally $178, but you can get it on sale now for just over $100.
Stoney Clover Lane Rainbow Gingham Classic Backpack
This super cute gingham backpack is perfectly sized to hold everything including your laptop, school or office supplies, gym clothes and hair accessories. It's originally $208 but you can get it on sale now for $125.
Stoney Clover Lane Embellished Ballerina Classic Duffle Bag
So cute! This ballerina pink duffle bag is made extra chic with the pearl embellishments and crystal details. It's originally $308, but during the Stoney Clover Lane Labor Day Sale, you can get it for $185.
Stoney Clover Lane High Tea Printed Large Pouch
Keep your stuff organized with the Stoney Clover Lane High Tea Printed Large Pouches, which were designed to be a "grandmillennial chic dream." These are $108 originally, but on sale now for $65.
