Surprise! A New Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Princess Collection Just Dropped at shopDisney

It's a great time to be a Disney fan! Earlier this week, we brought you BaubleBar's brand new Toy Story Bag Charms and many fans couldn't wait to get their on hands on them. Today, we've got another new drop that's extra glam and fit for royalty.
ShopDisney released the brand new Disney Princess Collection by Stoney Clover Lane, and it features colorful bags, pouches and patches inspired by some of your favorite Disney characters. One standout piece to us is the Disney Princess Belt Bag, which features the silhouettes of fan-fave Disney Princesses like Ariel, Pocahontas and Merida stitched all over. It's totally unique and even has cute rhinestones in the front, which just complete the look.
We're also obsessed with the iridescent Flounder and Gus pouches that are surprisingly larger in person than they may appear online. You also can't miss Stoney Clover Lane's assortment of patches featuring all the adorable Disney characters like The Princess and the Frog's Louis and Chip from Beauty and the Beast. Stoney Clover Lane's patches are a great way to customize a bag you already own without having to buy a new one.
The last Disney x Stoney Clover Lane collab sold out super fast when it first dropped, so don't expect these to stick around for too long. We've rounded up some of our favorite things from the new Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Princess Collection. Check those out below.
Sleeping Beauty Aurora Crown Patch by Stoney Clover Lane
Stoney Clover Lane is known for having the cutest patches, and this pink Aurora Crown Patch is no exception. You can easily turn any of your favorite bags into a Disney bag with the addition of this. It's made with adhesive backing, so you can leave it on temporarily. For something more permanent, you can of course sew it on as well for something more permanent.
Disney Princess Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane
This lovely purple backpack features an allover stitched design featuring some of your favorite Disney Princesses including Ariel, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, and Merida. The rhinestones in the front give it an extra glam touch. It's also roomy bag that can fit all your theme park essentials and more. It's truly a bag that's fit for royalty!
Disney Princess Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane
If you love the style of the backpack above but you don't to carry around a large bag all day, you may want to consider the ultra-chic belt bag. It features the same sticking from the backpack above as well as the rhinestones.
The Little Mermaid Flounder Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
Keep all your whozits and whatzits safe in this fun Flounder pouch made with pretty translucent iridescent vinyl. These pouches are actually pretty big, so you can definitely fit a good amount of stuff in there.
The Princess and the Frog Louis Patch by Stoney Clover Lane
Bring the party with you wherever you go when you apply this Louis patch to your bag.
Cinderella Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
You don't always find Gus merch, so this is a welcome surprise. Like the Flounder pouch, this is also made with translucent iridescent vinyl and features a gold zip closure. It's guaranteed to make any Cinderella fan smile.
Beauty and the Beast Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane
Be our guest to this adorable Stoney Clover Lane backpack featuring embroidered patches of Chip and Mrs. Potts. The yellow, of course, is inspired by Belle's iconic dress. Like the backpack above, this is large enough to fit everything you need for the day and then some.
Beauty and the Beast Chip Patch by Stoney Clover Lane
If you love the patches on the backpack above but you don't necessarily need a new backpack, you can get the Beauty and the Beast patches on their own.
Disney Princess Large Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
Stoney Clover Lane's large pouches are super versatile and durable. You'll definitely get your money's worth with this. Plus, this new offering from the Disney Princess x Stoney Clover Lane Collection features pre-sewn patches of Gus from Cinderella, Chip from Beauty and the Beast, Naveen from The Princess and the Frog, and Flounder from The Little Mermaid.
The Little Mermaid Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
If you're a fan of The Little Mermaid, you can't help but adore this pouch featuring embroidered patches of Sebastian and Flounder.
Be sure to check out the rest of Stoney Clover Lane's Disney Princess Collection here. If you want to shop more fab Disney finds today, several colors of BaubleBar's super popular $70 Disney Mickey Bag Charms are still on sale now for just $30.