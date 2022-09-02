Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life.
Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.
Her split with the Romeo + Juliet star comes after more than four years of dating.
Leo and Camila first ignited romance rumors in December 2017 after he was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair spent the holidays together in Colorado with Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13.
Ahead of Camila's shopping trip, Leo was seen with a group of friends at Il Buco in New York City where they grabbed a bite to eat. The Don't Look Up star kept his outfit simple for the evening in a white T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.
While neither Leo or Camila have not publicly commented on their breakup, a source recently told E! News that they decided to end their relationship because it simply "ran its course."
The insider said, "They have both been traveling a lot and distance played a factor." While the source shared that there is a possibility that the two might reunite down the line, they noted that the duo is "not on" at the moment.
In 2020, another source told E! News that things had become "serious" for the duo, taking the step of living together amid the pandemic.
Prior to their split, the two were mostly recently spotted out enjoying Fourth of July festivities at the beach in Malibu.
In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Camila addressed the criticism of the age gap between her and Leo, who has never publicly dated anyone older than 25.
"There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she said in December 2019. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."