Anne Heche's Son Homer Requests to Take Control of Her Estate After She Dies Without a Will

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, is looking to oversee his late mother's estate.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Homer, 20, filed a petition to be named as the one in charge of the Donnie Brasco actress' estate after she died from injuries sustained during a car crash last month. Anne's annual income and personal property were listed as "Unknown."

Per the documents, the Men in Trees actress' estate consists of two heirs: Homer—who Anne shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon—and his younger brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, with ex James Tupper.

"Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor," the docs read, "which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor."

On Aug. 5, Anne was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, which left her in a coma. A week later, the Emmy winner—who was an organ donor—was declared legally dead in the state of California, but remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients for her organs.