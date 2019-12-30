Sharon Stone Wants to Find Love But Bumble Won't Allow It

Sharon Stone is looking for love in all the wrong places.

It's hard to believe that celebrities use dating apps, but use them, they do! And Stone is one of the latest to reveal she's made a Bumble profile. But much to her dismay, things didn't go as planned.

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, the Casino alum revealed that her account was shut down because, well, no one could believe the iconic actress was on Bumble. Taking matters into her own hands, the star tweeted directly at the dating app asking for assistance.

As she wrote, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

In her next tweet, the 61-year-old shared a screenshot of the message displayed on her blocked account. As it read, "Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."