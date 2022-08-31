Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Says She “Went to Sleep Crying” After Sharing Jarrette Jones Split

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing

Iyanna McNeely is sharing why the reaction to her divorce brought her to tears.

The former Love is Blind contestant got candid on the Aug. 29 episode of her podcast Feel in the Blank about how she felt regarding the fan response to the announcement of her breakup with husband Jarrette Jones. Iyanna kept the comments on out of curiosity for what people had to say—a decision that she regrets now.

"I should've did what Jarrette did and just turn off all my comments to begin with, but I just couldn't help myself," Iyanna said, talking to co-host Kayla Scott and their podcast guest, Love is Blind season two contestant Natalie Lee. "And by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying."

"People are so mean, it's making assumptions about people who you don't know," Iyanna continued, "And then, still, the annoying part about basing their opinions off of like an hour combined screen time from a 10-episode show and using whatever that excuse is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship."