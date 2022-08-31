Madonna Admits Her Marriages to Guy Ritchie and Sean Penn Weren't the "Best Idea"

Watch : Madonna Reveals Sex Obsession & Marriage Regrets

Madonna has some regrets.

The "Vogue" singer recently shared a video of herself on YouTube featuring herself answering 50 questions from fans about her new album, Finally Enough Love, as well as her life and career. And when asked about a decision she now feels wasn't the best idea, Madonna didn't hesitate to respond.

"Getting married," Madonna said. "Both times."

As the singer noted, she's walked down the aisle twice, first to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1989. More than a decade later, she married director Guy Ritchie in 2000. The pair, who share sons Rocco, 22, and David, 16, split in 2008 after nearly eight years of marriage.