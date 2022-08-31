Marg Helgenberger Is Back as Catherine Willows in These First Photos From Season 2 of CSI: Vegas

Catherine Willows is back on the case.
Marg Helgenberger, who played assistant supervisor Willows on 12 seasons of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2000 to 2012, is returning to action for the second season of CBS' CSI: Vegas—and we've got your first look!
In the photos, Helgenberger is seen alongside season one stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Sarah Gilman and Jay Lee, as well as fellow season two newbies Ariana Guerra and Lex Medlin.
There's just something about seeing Catherine Willows back at a crime scene that feels right.
In addition, the network released some juicy details about the Sept. 29 season premiere.
In an episode titled "She's Gone," Willows "persuades Maxine Roby (Newsome) to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas" and the team sets out to solve the case of murdered dominatrix in her sex dungeon.
The second season of CSI: Vegas is not wasting any time!
Helgenberger's return to the CSI universe makes her the only connection to the original series, as both William Peterson and Jorja Fox exited CSI: Vegas after its first season.
Peterson, who played CSI supervisor Gil Grissom, announced his departure in December 2021, indicating that he had only signed on for one season of the spin-off.
In January 2022, Fox, who played CSI investigator Sara Sidle, announced her exit from the series, tweeting: "I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again."
Mel Rodriguez, who reprised his role as Hugo Ramirez on CSI: Vegas, also announced his exit in January.
Helgenberger won't be the only new kid on the CSI block, however, as Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone join the previously-mentioned Guerra and Medlin as season two newcomers.
Amini will play Sonya, according to CBS, "a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner," and Johnstone will play Jack, "Sonya's intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner."
Looks like they've built quite the team.
See the return of Catherine Willows when the second season of CSI: Vegas premieres Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. on CBS.