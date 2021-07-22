CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in Mysterious First Teaser

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Back on the scene.

On Thursday, July 22, CBS released a teaser for the highly anticipated return of CSI, which is now a sequel series, called CSI: Vegas. As the first look highlights, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are back as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, and are once more turning to science to uncover the truth regarding heinous crimes.

"In my experience, science will tell us if how things look is how they really are," Gil notes in the footage below. "In the end, all you can do is tell the truth, hope that the evidence doesn't disagree."

Gil and Sara won't be alone at the Las Vegas crime lab, as there's a new crew of crime scene investigators, which will be played by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Fans of Wallace Langham should get excited as he too is reviving his CSI role, lab technician David Hodges.