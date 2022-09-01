Tyrese Gibson Ordered to Pay $10,000 a Month in Child Support After Being Scolded by Judge

Watch : Tyrese Gibson's Important Message to ALL "Fast & Furious" Fans

Things got a little furious for Tyrese Gibson when he recently appeared in court over his divorce from Samantha Lee Gibson.

This week, the Fast & Furious star took the stand during a hearing to finalize parenting plans with his ex, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Soraya. In a courtroom video obtained by TMZ, Tyrese was admonished by a judge for making a snarky comment at Samantha's lawyer after he was questioned about his finances as part of the divorce proceedings.

"I don't do the CFO thing. Here's a question to you, smart person..." Tyrese snapped, prompting the judge to cut him off and scold him for talking back. The judge then chided the 43-year-old, telling him, "If you do it again, I'm going to hold you in contempt. You don't ask questions. That's not how this works!"

Tyrese was ultimately ordered to pay Samantha around $10,000 a month in child support, per courtroom footage posted to YouTube by Hip Hop Enquirer magazine.

In another video published by TMZ, the judge—who also reportedly declared Tyrese and Samantha to be legally single during the hearing—was heard telling the "Sweet Lady" singer that the judgement "is not a punishment for you."