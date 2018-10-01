Tyrese Gibson's Wife Samantha Lee Gibson Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

The Fast & Furious star has been documenting his wife's pregnancy journey all over social media. On Sept. 24, Tyrese praised his wife's strength as the time got closer to her due date. "#40Weeks pregnant and she's still working out 4 days a week........ The #StrengthOfaWoman is unreal........... Married and family life will always turn your house into a home......" he wrote on Instagram. The picture shows Samantha standing in a black tank top and leggings in front of their home.

On April 4, the Star actor shared a video compiled of photos of Samantha and confirmed the news that she was pregnant. He captioned it, "It's not a rumor....... So proud to share the news - were #pregnant! 'Take my hand and never let go, I will love you and stand with you through thick and thin from my heart, our love will inspire others to lovers to love deeper... Take my hand and where ever you lead me I will follow you around the world'.. -Samantha Gibson."

Although this is the first child for Tyrese and Samantha, the actor is also father to 10-year-old Shayla, who he had with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell. After a heated custody battle in which Tyrese was being investigated for child abuse, he was awarded joint custody over his daughter in November. The abuse probe ended earlier that month. Tyrese declared it "a win" for their daughter "because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment."