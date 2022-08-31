Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark just reached a major milestone.

Celebrating 11 years of sobriety on Aug 30, The Bachelorette alum reflected on his journey in an Instagram and TikTok video, acknowledging the people who helped him get to this point and sending a message to anyone battling addiction.

"All right, y'all. Eleven years sober today," Zac told his followers. "I'm super grateful. I feel very loved. The beautiful notes and messages, thank you so much for all that."

"As I sit here and I reflect on the past 11 years of my life, I can't help but recognize that actually this has nothing to do with me, right?" he continued. "This has to do with the people that paved the path for me. Those that came before me and, more importantly, the person that is out there still struggling today—struggling with their addiction, struggling with their mental health, feeling like they cannot go on."