Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Teen Romance Into a Movie

This movie news is tearin' up our heart—in a good way!

In a nostalgic millennial Mad Lib come to life, Danielle Fishel and Lance Bass—who dated during the height of their respective fames in 1999—are turning their real-life romance into a film.

"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," Danielle revealed on her Pod Meets World podcast Aug. 29. "I dated Lance for about a year while I was on Boy Meets World. It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom."

Danielle explained that the two met when she interviewed Lance's band *NSYNC for a live special in 1999. Lance said that he was interested in Danielle, but made bandmate Justin Timberlake get her number for him.

According to Danielle, this wasn't some PR stunt romance, either.

"I thought I was going to marry Lance. I had envisioned our future. I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family," she said. "It turns out I'm not Lance's type."

Well, that's for sure.