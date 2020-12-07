Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Had Coronavirus While Filming Happiest Season In February

During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Aubrey Plaza accidentally shared Kristen Stewart and “a bunch of people” on set of Happiest Season had coronavirus.

Aubrey Plaza shares someone else's coronavirus diagnosis. 

During the Thursday, Dec. 3 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Parks and Rec alum accidentally shared that her Happiest Season co-star Kristen Stewart may have had coronavirus while they filmed Hulu's groundbreaking holiday film in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

The 36-year-old actress told host Stephen Colbert they had shot "right before COVID, in fact. Like COVID was on our set. Kristen got sick. We didn't know."

For his part, Stephen was in shock. "Are we breaking news right now?" he said. "Do people know Kirsten Stewart got sick?"

Realizing her mistake, she quickly apologized for the overshare. "A lot of people got sick," she explained. "I think it was the last week of February, so people were starting—it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus but people were kind of laughing about it. Nobody understood how serious it was. But I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn't, thank god."

photos
Stars With Coronavirus

Indeed, at the time, Aubrey—like so many—had no idea what was to come next. "When I was leaving the set and going to the airport, probably on like February 29th or something, I said to like one of the transpo guys, like, ‘Do you think I should be worried about this, like, virus thing? Like, what's going on with this thing?'" she recalled. "And he went, ‘It's already here.' And I was like, ‘What?' And he's like, ‘Oh that s--t's been in Pittsburgh for a long time.' And I was like, ‘Geez, alright.'" 

Starring Kristen as Abby and Mackenzie Davis as Harper, Happiest Season is the first holiday movie to center around a lesbian couple and poignantly sheds light on what it means to come out. "I grew up on just the same like hetero story over and over and over again," Aubrey, who plays Harper's ex-girlfriend, previously told E! News. "Starting to normalize those kinds of love stories is so important for people that are growing up that don't have the support and that don't have people going like, ‘This is normal, this is okay.'"

E! News has reached out to Kristen's reps for comment.

