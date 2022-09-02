Armie Hammer's Downfall and More Bombshells Explored in House of Hammer

Armie Hammer's career wasn't for everybody.
Some saw a slow but steady rise through big-budget swing-and-misses mixed with strong supporting work in smaller but critically lauded films. Others wondered why he kept getting so many chances to be "The Guy" when he had yet to topline a hit. Then again, maybe he just hadn't found the role. And he'd been working steadily ever since making his TV debut as Student #2 on a 2005 episode of Arrested Development.
When the actor separated from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020—a sad turn of events for the parents of two, but relatively routine celebrity news—the personal stumble didn't seem to affect his hiring ability, with roles in a Jennifer Lopez rom-com and the making-of-The-Godfather series The Offer on the horizon.
Six months later, it all went away.
The new Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer explores the allegations of disturbing behavior from multiple women that sent Hammer's career spiraling.
The show also delves into the toxic behavior that reportedly set the tone for the storied Hammer dynasty, going back decades to patriarch and Forbes 400 member Armand Hammer (who, for the record, was not a founder of Arm & Hammer, but was on the board of directors of the conveniently named brand for several years toward the end of his life).
"I think it shines a light on multigenerational years of abuse," Armie's aunt, Casey Hammer, told E! News' Daily Pop of the three-part series, "and it's holding people accountable."
Hammer, who spent time in rehab last year, has denied allegations of sexual assault, abuse and other misconduct, maintaining that any sexual activity he engaged in with his accusers was consensual. No criminal charges have been filed against him. But with regard to an accusation of rape made by a woman named Effie in March 2021, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesman Greg Risling told E! News on Sept. 1 that a specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as their investigation continues.
"Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our Office," Risling said, "we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence."
E! News has reached out to Armie's attorney regarding the allegations against him but has not received any new comment. Lawyer Andrew Brettler told E! last year following the assault accusation, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."
Here are some of the most startling revelations from House of Hammer: