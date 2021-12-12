Armie Hammer Leaves Treatment Facility Months After Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations

"Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent," Effie told reporters. "I thought he was going to kill me."

In response to the allegations, Hammer's attorney issued a statement to E! News that provided Effie's full name and said that "from day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Allred said in a statement in response, "While many of their encounters were consensual, Effie was very upset" to read Hammer's lawyer's comments, adding, "It is important to emphasize that even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent."

Allred also stated Effie "has provided her evidence to law enforcement and she encourages others to also provide evidence to them if they believe that their evidence might assist in an investigation of Mr. Hammer."

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman later confirmed to E! News that "Armie Hammer is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation" that was opened on Feb. 3. They did not disclose the name of the accuser. The police had no immediate comment when reached by E! News this weekend.