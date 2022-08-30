Sylvester Stallone Responds to Jennifer Flavin Divorce Denying He “Wasted” Marital Assets

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years

Sylvester Stallone has formally responded to Jennifer Flavin's recent divorce filing.

In court documents filed Aug. 29, and obtained by E News, the Rocky star denied his estranged wife's allegations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

In addition to denying any wrongdoing, the actor opposed Flavin's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.

In Flavin's initial filing, the 54-year-old asked the court to note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to reduce the cost of legal fees. Stallone said in his response that his wife "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees."

Stallone, 76, also did not oppose Flavin's petition to "restore" her maiden name and agreed that their union is "irretrievably broken."