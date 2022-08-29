Could Canceled First Kill Find a New Home? Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson Says...

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Is First Kill really dead in the ground? Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson isn't so sure.

In an exclusive chat with E! News celebrating her show's TV Scoop Awards win, the TV producer revealed she's optimistic about a second season for First Kill, despite the show being canceled by Netflix earlier this month. (For the full list of winners, click here.)

"I never say never," Henderson teased. "Netflix could look at all of this and say, 'Whoa, let's give it another shot. This is exciting.' Or they could say, 'You know what, it's not for us, but the fans want it. So, let's give the show up and let them find a home for it.'"

Though this is what Henderson hopes happens for the supernatural teen drama, she did admit that it is a long shot, "but a long shot doesn't mean an impossible shot."

For now, she is focusing on two projects for Peacock—one which sounds perfect for First Kill fans.